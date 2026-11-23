Melexis has introduced the MLX81352 and MLX81354, fourth-generation automotive LIN motor drivers for mechatronic applications that require up to 1 A motor drive capability. The devices include 32 KB or 64 KB of Flash, are pin-compatible with each other and are compatible with the previous-generation MLX81332 and MLX81334 for software migration. They target automotive uses such as thermal management valves, grille shutters, charge ports and seat fans, and support LIN 2.x/SAE J2602 and ISO 17987-4 compliance, AEC-Q100 qualification and ASIL B design.