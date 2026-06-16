Automotive load switch supports 0.8V to 4V rails

Diodes has introduced the DML1012ALDSQ, an automotive-grade intelligent load switch for power timing and rail control in ADAS, infotainment systems and instrument clusters. The device operates from 0.8V to 4V, provides a maximum RDS(ON) of 8mΩ, supports up to 6A continuous output current and comes in a 3mm x 3mm V-DFN3030-8 package, helping reduce conduction losses, heat and PCB area. Integrated features including enable control, controlled output slew rate, fast output discharge and undervoltage lockout support predictable startup and shutdown behavior while reducing standby power consumption.