SOI RF switches reach 30 GHz

Qorvo® has introduced a portfolio of SOI RF switches and 6-bit digital step attenuators for defense, aerospace and infrastructure systems, including devices that support frequencies up to 8 GHz, 15 GHz and 30 GHz with switching speeds below 50 ns. Designed for radar, EW, SATCOM, secure communications and test systems, the portfolio uses TTL-compatible control to eliminate the need for a negative voltage rail, helping engineers reduce BOM count, simplify biasing and board layout and speed integration in wideband RF designs.