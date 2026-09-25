Automotive rectifiers cover 2 A to 8 A

Diodes Incorporated has introduced its automotive-compliant SBRFP family of field-plated Super Barrier Rectifiers for DC-DC converters, reverse-polarity protection, battery charging, automotive LED lighting and transmission control systems. The family includes the 2 A SBRFP2M60P1Q in PowerDI®123, the 2 A SBRFP2M60SAFQ and 3 A SBRFP3M60SAFQ in SMAF, and the 8 A SBRFP8A60P5Q in PowerDI5; the devices support junction temperatures from -55°C to +175°C, while the SBRFP8A60P5Q provides a maximum forward voltage of 0.55 V at 8 A and the SBRFP2M60P1Q and SBRFP3M60SAFQ provide maximum reverse leakage currents of 12 µA and 7 µA respectively. The rectifiers offer avalanche energy ratings up to 145 mJ and are designed as drop-in replacements for comparable Schottky and PN junction diodes.