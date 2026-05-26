Battery IC monitors up to 434 series cells

The L9963F from STMicroelectronics is an automotive battery-management IC for lithium battery packs in hybrid and full electric vehicles, industrial energy storage systems and 48V/96V applications. Fully compatible with the L9963E, it monitors 4 to 14 stacked cells per device, scales to 31 ICs for up to 434 series cells, integrates coulomb counting, redundant cell measurement with ADC swap, balancing current up to 200mA and nine GPIOs with SPI control. Designed for functional safety, the device is ISO 26262 featured and ASIL-D ready, with fully synchronized current and voltage sampling, a 16-bit voltage ADC and ±2mV maximum error from 0.5V to 4.3V. Powered directly from the monitored battery, it also supports silent balancing during low-power operation, making it suitable for EV battery packs and energy-storage systems that need precise monitoring, fault detection and low-power cell balancing.