18-channel LIN LED controller integrates 1 A DC/DC

Melexis has announced the MLX81119, an 18-channel LIN RGB LED controller with an integrated 1 A DC/DC converter for automotive lighting modules in door panels, dashboards and charge-port lighting. The device supports up to six RGB LEDs with 18 low-side current sources configurable to 60 mA, independent 16-bit PWM control, built-in temperature sensing and a 5.5 V to 28 V supply range in a 5 mm × 5 mm QFN32 package. By generating a programmable local LED supply from 2.5 V to 6 V on chip, it reduces heat, component count and PCB area while supporting LIN 2.x and SAE J2602 compliance and up to ASIL B implementations depending on system design.