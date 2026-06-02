Biometrics board supports PPG ECG BioZ and EDA

MIKROE has introduced Life Metrics Click, a biometrics sensor Click board™ for biomedical, wearable and health-focused embedded applications. The board combines the AS7058A multi-vital sign analog front end from ams OSRAM with the SFH 7074 optical biomonitoring sensor, supporting PPG, ECG, BioZ and EDA measurements, and also includes the AS6223A temperature sensor and LIS2DH12 three-axis accelerometer. Life Metrics Click is designed to simplify prototyping and evaluation of multi-parameter health monitoring systems through the mikroBUS™ standard and I2C interface. It also includes dedicated ECG connectors, 1.8 V low-noise architecture, bidirectional level shifting and ClickID for automatic host identification.