Cable assembly supports PCI 6.0 and 100 GbE

Samtec, Inc. has released the ARJ6 high-density panel-mount cable assembly for cable-to-cable interconnects supporting PCI® 6.0/CXL® 3.2 and 100 GbE, with 112 Gbps PAM4 performance per channel. Used with the ARP6 Series, it enables front-panel, mid-plane or backplane cable-to-cable links without routing signals through a PCB, which helps improve impedance control, signal integrity and density. The assembly uses 34 AWG, 92 Ohm Eye Speed® Thinax™ cable with about 40% smaller cross-sectional area than equivalent micro twinax cable, helping reduce weight, ease routing and improve airflow. High-density differential pair options with 25 or 37 positions per row on 4 or 6 rows and maximum skew of 3.5 ps/meter support AI architectures, FPGA prototyping and other high-data-rate systems.