Cloud platform speeds automotive MCU evaluation

Infineon Technologies AG is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on a cloud-based platform for virtual evaluation of automotive MCUs, intended to reduce dependence on physical hardware during early development. The browser-based platform supports hundreds of concurrent users, includes Quick Mode for testing preconfigured reference applications and Expert Mode with in-browser compilation, flashing, debugging and performance analysis, and already includes support for Infineon’s next-generation RISC-V architecture. For automotive engineering teams, the platform is intended to shorten MCU evaluation from weeks to minutes and reduce setup effort across operating systems without requiring locally installed toolchains.