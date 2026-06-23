Servo drives add dual-axis control and safety

Elmo has introduced a new motion controller and several servo drives for industrial and harsh-environment applications, including the Titanium Castanet dual-axis drive, Titanium Harmonica dual-axis drive, Titanium Maestro controller, Platinum Jori 30A/60A drives and Platinum Cymbal drive. The products include support for functional safety* in certification, multi-axis control, output ratings up to 50A/100V, 35A/200V, 20/40 kW continuous power and 17 kW in compact form factors, with the Titanium Maestro supporting up to 256 axes and 100 µSec EtherCAT performance across 16 axes. Intended for AGVs, AMRs, cobots, exoskeletons and other robotic systems, the lineup is designed to reduce system size, simplify synchronization and safety wiring and support precise motion control across a range of motor sizes.

*In certification process.