TVS diode series handles 30 kV ESD

The CDSOD323-TxxC-Q Series from Bourns is an automotive-grade bidirectional TVS diode series for protecting single data lines and I/O ports from ESD, EFT and surge events in compact electronic designs. Housed in a JEDEC SOD-323 package, the series provides up to 30 kV ESD protection per IEC 61000-4-2, about 3 pF typical capacitance, AEC-Q101 compliance and extended suitability for automotive and portable electronics including USB interfaces, cameras, GPS devices and notebooks. Its compact footprint is intended to help designers preserve high-speed signal integrity, reduce board space and replace larger 0805 multilayer varistor devices in dense PCB layouts.