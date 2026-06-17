Compact 240 W adapters support BF-rated equipment

XP Power has introduced the APM240 series, a 240 W external desktop AC-DC power supply for medical, home healthcare and industrial equipment. The series measures 168.0 x 73.0 x 31.5 mm, uses GaN technology to reach up to 94% efficiency, accepts an 80 to 264 VAC input and offers outputs from 12 VDC to 54 VDC, helping engineers integrate compact power supplies into patient treatment, monitoring, surgical robotics, industrial robotics and process control systems. The units include 2 x MOPP isolation with 4 kVAC input-to-output isolation, patient leakage current below 100 µA, IP22-rated enclosure protection and Class B conducted and radiated emissions, supporting use in BF-rated medical equipment and home healthcare environments.