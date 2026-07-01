Cortex-M23 MCU adds 24-bit precision measurement

The NSC128L42 from Nuvoton Technology Corporation is a 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M23 microcontroller for high-precision measurement that integrates a 24-bit Sigma-Delta ADC, 12-bit SAR ADC, LCD driver and voice support in a single package. The device runs at up to 49.152 MHz, supports 2.0 V to 5.5 V operation, includes 320 KB Flash and 18 KB SRAM, and targets portable and industrial designs such as blood pressure monitors, precision scales and other smart measurement systems. Additional features including UART, SPI, SPIM, six-channel PDMA, PWM, a Class-D speaker driver and deep power-down current below 1 µA help reduce external components, support audio functions and lower power consumption in embedded medical and industrial applications.