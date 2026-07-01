ESUN IP supports 1.6T AI networking

Synopsys has introduced its ESUN IP solution, a Layer 1 and Layer 2 platform for Ethernet for Scale-up Networking aimed at AI accelerators, switches and HPC systems. The solution includes a 1.6T multi-rate Ethernet MAC with configurations up to 4 x 400G, a 1.6T PCS with RS-FEC, a UE/ESUN Link Layer Controller with link-level retry and credit-based flow control, a silicon-proven 224G PHY and verification IP to support integration and validation. Designed for low-latency, near-lossless communication, the IP reduces packet overhead with a 4-byte header and helps improve congestion management, bandwidth efficiency and system scalability in large AI clusters.