DigiKey videos explore electronics technologies enabling efficient power systems and sustainable infrastructure

DigiKey has released the second season of its Sustainable Futures video series, a three-episode collection exploring how advanced electronics support sustainable design across industries. Sponsored by Harwin and Analog Devices, the series covers the components and technologies behind efficient power systems, intelligent infrastructure, and reliable performance in demanding environments.

Topics include high-performance signal processing, energy management, rugged interconnects, and advanced materials — with attention to how these technologies support real-time decision-making, system reliability, and deployment of sustainable innovations.

Episode 1: “Intelligence That Drives Efficiency” examines how renewable energy generation, smart grid infrastructure, and edge intelligence work together to create more efficient and adaptive energy systems, with a focus on measurement, control, and real-time optimization.

Episode 2: “Building the Backbone of Electrification” covers EV charging infrastructure and material innovations in sustainable transportation and energy systems, including high-reliability interconnects and eco-friendly materials for safe, durable and scalable deployment.

Episode 3: “Shaping What Comes Next” looks at the convergence of AI, advanced materials and sustainable manufacturing, connecting hardware, intelligence and industry collaboration toward scaling sustainable innovation over the next decade.

All three episodes are available at DigiKey.com.