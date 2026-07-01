Dual-trigger fuse adds redundant HV protection

Sensata Technologies has introduced the Active + Passive PyroFuse, the STPS500P Series, for high-voltage protection in electric vehicles, commercial transportation, charging infrastructure and industrial electrification systems. The device combines signal-triggered pyrotechnic interruption with a mechanically driven current-based passive trigger in a single package, providing redundant protection and millisecond-level response independent of current level to help protect contactors, busbars and downstream components. By combining active and passive protection in one device, the PyroFuse can help OEMs simplify high-voltage architectures, reduce component sizing and lower overall system cost and complexity.