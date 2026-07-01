Resettable PTCs cut voltage drop in low-voltage circuits

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has introduced six new surface-mount polymer positive temperature coefficient (PPTC) thermistor series, including PPTC0603E3, PPTC0805E3, PPTC1206E3, PPTC1210E3, PPTC1812E3, PPTC2920E3, for resettable overcurrent protection in low-voltage circuits. The devices are offered in case sizes from 0603 to 2920, provide holding current up to 5.0 A, trip current up to 10 A, fast trip times down to 50 ms and resistance as low as 5 mΩ to help reduce voltage drop and save board space in USB-C ports, PoE equipment, battery-powered tools, industrial automation systems and home automation controls. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the thermistors support Pb-free soldering up to 260 °C, and SPICE and 3D models are available to support design and integration.