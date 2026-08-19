Edge AI systems support four GMSL2 cameras

Aetina Corporation has announced the DeviceEdge AIE-VN34/44 and AIE-VO24/34 palm-sized in-vehicle edge AI systems powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano modules. The systems deliver up to 100 TOPS or 67 TOPS of AI performance, support up to four GMSL2 cameras, use a 136.3 x 132 x 63 mm fanless chassis and operate from -25°C to +55°C with 9–36V DC input, MIL-STD-810H shock and vibration testing and E-Mark (E24) certification. Designed for smart transportation, AMRs and industrial automation, the systems support multi-camera vision tasks such as surround-view monitoring, blind-spot detection, obstacle avoidance, defect inspection and security monitoring.