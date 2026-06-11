EIS battery monitor enables real-time cell diagnostics

Texas Instruments has introduced the BQ79826Z-Q1, a battery monitor for EV and energy storage systems that integrates an electrochemical impedance spectroscopy engine for real-time cell diagnostics. The device supports up to 26 cells per monitor, provides voltage accuracy of less than 2 mV across a temperature range of –40°C to +125°C and is designed to help reduce component count, board space and system cost. TI says the monitor can support earlier fault detection, more accurate state-of-charge estimation and scalable battery management designs when paired with the BQ79881-Q1 pack monitor and optional communications bridge.