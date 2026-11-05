Four-terminal shunts improve current measurement accuracy

Bourns announced its Bourns® MSF series four-terminal shunt power resistors, including the MSF-2 and MSF-2L models, for current measurement in high-current power systems. The series uses a four-terminal Kelvin design to reduce lead resistance error and offers a 5 W rating, 0.5 mΩ to 5 mΩ resistance values, up to 100 A at 0.5 mΩ, and an operating range of -55 °C to +275 °C. Target applications include battery management systems, power conversion, motor control, welding equipment and industrial automation.