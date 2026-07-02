Gate drive transformers support 500-V battery systems

The E13 EM series from TDK Corporation is an IGBT/FET gate drive transformer for automotive 500-V battery systems, designed for traction inverters, compact DC-DC converters and other isolated power stages in xEV platforms. The compact SMD series uses an MnZn ferrite core in an 18.6 x 14.6 mm footprint with height up to 12 mm, supports 100 kHz to 400 kHz operation, offers inductance from about 1.8 µH to 240 µH and saturation current up to 9 A, and is available for flyback and push-pull topologies. The transformers provide creepage distances up to 6.3 mm and clearance distances up to 5.5 mm, meeting basic insulation requirements at 500 V DC and reinforced insulation at 300 V in compliance with IEC 60664-1 and IEC 61558-2-16. Qualified to AEC-Q200 Rev. E and specified for operation from -40 °C to +150 °C, the series is intended to support reliable isolation, compact layouts and efficient switching in automotive power conversion designs.