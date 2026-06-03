GNSS oscillator fits M.2 timing applications

VIAVI Solutions Inc. has introduced the µPNT GDO-1000, a GNSS-disciplined oscillator in an M.2 B-key form factor measuring 22 mm × 42 mm and weighing less than 4 g for space- and power-constrained platforms including defense systems, airborne platforms, unmanned systems, data center cards and communications equipment. The module supports dual-frequency L1/L5 GNSS reception, draws about 0.5 W, provides microsecond-class 24-hour holdover and uses a MEMS oscillator for thermal stability across the military temperature range, while external 1PPS support and multiple 1PPS and 10 MHz I/O options give designers flexibility for integration with alternate timing references.