Hall sensor enables speed and direction detection

TDK Corporation has introduced the Micronas HAL 13xy family, a factory-programmable Hall-effect switch sensor for speed and direction detection in automotive and industrial systems. Using three orthogonal Hall elements, the device provides 90° phase-separated quadrature outputs that are independent of magnet pole spacing and air gap, supports speed/speed or speed/direction output configurations, operates from 3.0 V to 24 V and from -40 °C to 170 °C junction temperature, and is available in a 5-pin SOT23 package. The HAL 13xy is intended for compact motor control and position sensing in applications such as seat-track motors, sunroof drives, tailgate motors, steering systems and window lifters with anti-pinch functionality. It is AEC-Q100 qualified, ASIL B-ready as a SEooC, supports magnetic fields up to 40 kHz and includes built-in self-test, load-dump robustness, reverse-voltage protection and short-circuit and thermal protection.