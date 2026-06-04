High-power fuses support up to 1000 VDC

Bourns has added the PF-000100E, PF-01N100E, and PF-1NH100E series to its Bourns® POWrFuse™ high-power fuse family for semiconductor and battery protection in power conversion devices, DC systems, DC common bus systems, battery energy storage systems and DC charging piles. These bolt-down, DIN bolt or flush-end fuse links are designed to meet UL 248-13 and/or IEC 60269-4 and IEC 60269-7 requirements, with rated voltages of 800 VDC to 1000 VDC, rated current ranges from 50 A to 630 A and interrupting ratings up to 50 kA.