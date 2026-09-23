Isolated converters support BF- and CF-rated equipment

XP Power has introduced the QAM60T and HBM150C medical DC-DC converter series, delivering 60 W and 150 W in quarter-brick and half-brick packages for patient monitoring, imaging, diagnostics, treatment equipment and surgical systems. Both series provide 2 × MOPP, 5 kVAC input-to-output isolation, low patient leakage current, baseplate cooling and protections for overvoltage, overtemperature and short circuits. The QAM60T supports a 9–36 VDC input range with efficiency up to 93.5% while the HBM150C supports 18–36 VDC input with efficiency up to 91.5%.