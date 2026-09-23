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Power Electronic Tips

TVS diodes protect 270 V–800 V aviation power systems

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Littelfuse introduced the AK-FL Series FlatSuppressX™ TVS diodes for protecting 270 V–800 V DC aviation and eVTOL power systems from transient overvoltage events. The axial-leaded devices use a foldback/snapback I-V characteristic to provide low, stable clamping voltage and are available with 6 kA, 8 kA and 10 kA surge ratings at 8/20 µs. The series is screened to MIL-STD-750 methods and supports RTCA DO-160 requirements for applications including solid-state power controllers and high-reliability avionics.

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Puja Mitra

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