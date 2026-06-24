Low-phase-noise OCXO targets AI infrastructure

Epson Microdevices has introduced the OG7050CAN, a low-power oven-controlled crystal oscillator for AI, edge and next-generation communication infrastructure that delivers parts-per-billion frequency stability, low phase noise and holdover performance in a package that is 85% smaller by cubic volume and uses 56% less power than earlier Epson OCXOs. Designed for next-generation switches, SmartNICs, synchronized communications networks, wireless base stations, data-center infrastructure and GPS/GNSS-dependent systems, it helps engineers meet timing requirements in space- and power-constrained designs.