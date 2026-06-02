Low-profile DIP switches target dense SMT designs

Schurter’s DTCD and DTCJ 1.27 mm pitch SMT DIP switches are 2.2 mm-high components for high-density PCB designs, offering up to 46% space savings versus 2.54 mm DIP switches and available in 2 to 10 positions with gullwing or J-bend terminations. Rated for up to 100 mA at 50 VDC, with contact resistance of 100 mΩ max. initial, dielectric strength of 500 V and 1,000 actuations, the switches are designed for automated reflow assembly in industrial controls, communication systems, server hardware, appliances and medical devices.