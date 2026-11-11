Modular BSP simplifies long-term software maintenance

Tria Technologies has launched Tria Embedded Kit, a software platform for its embedded hardware portfolio that includes a board support package, optional OS and security tools and engineering services. The kit supports NXP i.MX and Intel platforms now, with Qualcomm support planned for early 2027, and includes quarterly security updates, two parallel Yocto LTS versions and Tria OS for Linux with secure boot, secure storage and OTA updates. It is intended for long-lived connected systems in industrial automation, robotics and commercial and agricultural vehicles.