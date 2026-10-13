Monolithic 2.4 GHz modules integrate three RF functions

pSemi® has introduced the PE566212 and PE566213, fully monolithic 2.4 GHz silicon-on-insulator (SOI) front-end modules for Bluetooth®, Zigbee® and Thread applications. The devices integrate a power amplifier, low-noise amplifier and RF switch in a 1.8 × 1.8 × 0.63 mm LGA package, providing up to +20 dBm transmit output, a 1.8 dB receive noise figure at 13 dB gain and typical bypass-path loss of 0.8 dB. The modules are designed for smart-home devices, wireless audio equipment, wearables and other connected products, with the PE566213 also supporting Bluetooth EDR up to +12 dBm.