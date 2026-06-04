NEX10 flange jack supports 6 GHz RF links

Amphenol RF has introduced its first NEX10 4-hole flange jack connector for 1.37 mm cable, supporting broadband performance up to 6 GHz in compact RF systems and high-density wireless infrastructure. The connector uses a flange-mounted interface for secure panel attachment and combines a white bronze plated brass body with silver- and gold-plated contacts and a PTFE insulator to provide mechanical stability and low PIM performance. It is intended for distributed antenna systems, small cell deployments and other space-constrained communication equipment where reliable electrical performance and efficient cable routing are required.