Optical module MCUs target high-speed and low-speed links

GigaDevice has introduced the GD32E512 and GD32E252 series MCUs for optical module applications, covering both high-speed and low-speed designs used in AI data centers, telecommunications networks, cloud infrastructure and access networks. The GD32E512 uses an Arm Cortex®-M33 core at up to 120 MHz, adds I3C support and integrates peripherals including 3× I²C, 1× MDIO, 2× ADC, 4× DAC, 2× comparators and 2× operational amplifiers in a 3 × 3 mm package for space-constrained optical modules. The GD32E252 is built on an Arm Cortex®-M23 core and is optimized for low-speed optical modules that need high integration, low power consumption, wide-temperature operation and strong EMC performance.