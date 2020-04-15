Gateway brings Bluetooth sensor data to the cloud

Laird Connectivity has announced the upcoming Sentrius MG100 Micro-Gateway which simplifies bridging Bluetooth sensor data to the cloud. Powered by the Pinnacle 100 cellular modem, the MG100 Micro-Gateway combines long-range Bluetooth 5 (Nordic nRF52840 silicon) and LTE-M/NB-IoT (Sierra HL7800/Altair ALT1250) in a small form factor IoT micro-gateway. This unique wireless combination enables new use cases for long-range Bluetooth sensors to bridge sensor data to the MG100 Micro-Gateway, then up to the cloud, all in a simple and low-cost architecture.

The MG100 Micro-Gateway leverages the power and simplicity of Zephyr RTOS programming on the integrated Cortex-M4F microcontroller, allowing developers to tailor their application to their specific requirements. Flexible product options are also available including a rechargeable backup battery, in the event of a short-term power outage.

To best suit their application environments, customers have the option of using fully integrated antennas or external antennas. The MG100 Micro-Gateway is cloud ready, compatible with cloud services like AWS. Customization is also available including custom branding, packaging, and application development.

For even more flexibility, Laird Connectivity has paired the MG100 with Sentriu BT510 Bluetooth 5 long-range multi-sensor. The MG100 Micro-Gateway & BT510 Starter Kit provides a quick and simple way to start evaluating wireless IoT systems. This starter kit includes one gateway with an installed SIM card, three sensors, and global power supplies – everything the customer needs to test and validate their application, from a single box.

The MG100 Micro-Gateway is ideal for multi-wireless IoT applications where long-range Bluetooth sensors bridge directly to the cellular network without the need to access any local network infrastructure. It simply works in any location with appropriate cellular coverage. Applications include security and building automation, industrial IoT, medical IoT, consumer IoT and smart buildings.

The MG100 Micro-Gateway will be fully end-device certified from a radio regulatory and LTE carrier perspective, eliminating those costs for customer applications. Certifications will include FCC, IC, CE, BT SIG, PTCRB, GCF and end-device certified with AT&T, Verizon and Vodafone.