Modular instruments deliver 1.5 GHz capture and 35 ppm accuracy

Emerson has introduced the NI PXIe-4086 digital multimeter with 6½-digit resolution and 35 ppm accuracy, alongside new variants of the NI PXIe-5160 and NI PXIe-5162 oscilloscopes offering bandwidths up to 1.5 GHz, two- or four-channel configurations and 1 GB onboard memory options. The instruments support synchronized, mixed-measurement automated testing in semiconductor, transportation, aerospace and defense applications. Integration with NI InstrumentStudio™ enables no-code configuration and multi-instrument debugging, while NI Nigel™ AI assists with automated test development and troubleshooting.