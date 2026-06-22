Single-stage microinverter design switches at 1 MHz

Eggtronic and Renesas Electronics Corporation have released the 500W Microinverter Reference Design (ERD00718), a solar microinverter platform that combines Eggtronic’s EPIC™ mixed-signal controller with Renesas’ TP65B110HRU bidirectional GaN switch. The design delivers 96.1% average efficiency under CEC standards and 95.9% under EU standards, supports 500 W continuous output, switching frequencies up to 1 MHz and THD below 3% to IEEE 1547 requirements. Intended for microinverter OEMs and system manufacturers, the single-stage DC-to-AC architecture is designed to reduce component count, lower switching losses and shrink magnetic components in high-power PV applications.