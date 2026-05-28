SP4T switch delivers more than 65 dB isolation

Qorvo has introduced a family of RF switches for multi-band radio architectures spanning 50 MHz to 10 GHz. The family includes the QPC6144 SP4T switch with more than 65 dB isolation in a single device, along with the QPC6122 SP2T and QPC6188 SP4T wideband absorptive switches, helping designers reduce component count, insertion loss and layout complexity in 5G infrastructure, industrial, drone and test systems. The devices are intended to replace cascaded or narrowband switch combinations in applications such as DPD feedback, calibration paths and general RF routing.