Stepper driver board supports 34 V and 1.8 A

MIKROE has announced Stepper 29 Click, a Click board™ for bipolar stepper motor control in motion control, automation, robotics and embedded positioning systems. Based on Toshiba’s TB67S579FTG, it supports a 4.5 V to 34 V motor supply and up to 1.8 A output current, with step resolutions from full-step to 1/32 microstepping, selectable decay modes, integrated stall, overcurrent, open-load and overtemperature protection and Advanced Microstepping with continuous sine-wave current for lower-noise operation. The board also includes an I2C port expander for extended driver control, AGC 2nd generation for automatic current regulation, automatic wave generation for pseudo-sine operation, ClickID for host-side board identification and compatibility with mikroBUS™ sockets and mikroSDK libraries.