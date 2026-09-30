Tech Toolbox: Power Efficiency

It’s no longer just the future of AI and data centers that’s dependent upon power efficiency…it is the “right-this-minute.” There are real-world technologies today helping engineers move more power with less waste, including gate drivers for wide-bandgap semiconductors, 48 V distribution, embedded inductors, PWM converters, and hybrid solid-state transformers.

The curated articles in this Power Efficiency Tech ToolBox takes a practical, approachable look at what’s changing (fast), why it matters (now), and how these solutions address the current power delivery challenges.

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