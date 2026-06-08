Tech Toolbox: Wide Bandgap Semiconductors

Designing the future of WBG

Moving from silicon to GaN or SiC feels like a whole new ballgame, doesn’t it? It isn’t just about faster switching; it’s about managing the layout parasitics and thermal realities that come with that speed. This month’s Tech Toolbox features a curated eBook that tackles these design hurdles head-on.

We’ve gathered technical perspectives on everything from high-freq layout loops and device characterization to the latest 2026 JEDEC standards updates. If you’re looking for a practical deep-dive into the nuances of GaN and SiC system design, this collection belongs on your digital shelf.

Download your free copy today via the form below!