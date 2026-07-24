VMEbus SBC upgrades embedded computing performance

Acromag has released the XVME-6800 6U VMEbus single board computer for embedded systems in defense, aerospace, scientific research, industrial manufacturing and transportation applications. The board uses Intel’s 11th Generation Tiger Lake-H Xeon® W processor with 32GB DDR4 ECC memory, NVMe solid-state storage, dual gigabit Ethernet on the front panel and backplane, USB, serial, video, audio, GPIO and storage interfaces. Dual PMC/XMC mezzanine expansion sites, programmable CPU power limits, board support packages for Windows®, Linux® and VxWorks® and an FPGA-based VME-to-PCIe bridge help modernize VME systems while maintaining compatibility with existing architectures.