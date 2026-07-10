Why cables and connectors are engineering challenges in megawatt EV charging

Megawatt Charging System (MCS) infrastructure for commercial electric vehicles (EVs) and heavy-duty transportation targets up to approximately 3.75 MW. CharIN, the Charging Interface Initiative, defines MCS operation at 3,000 A and 1,250 V direct current (dc).

Those current levels turn micro-ohm resistance into a major heat source. For example, power dissipation in a connector contact or bus joint with 200 µΩ of resistance increases from roughly 18 W at 300 A to approximately 450 W at 1,500 A.

This article reviews how megawatt charging impacts cable cooling, connector durability, contact resistance, handling, and long-term reliability.

How megawatt current levels change the design envelope

Existing high-power charging infrastructure for light-duty EVs typically operates in the 300–600 kW range and below 500 A continuously without aggressive cooling. MCS-class systems move into the 1,500 to 3,000 A range, where thermal margins, contact force, insulation, and conductor cross-sections designed for lower-current hardware are no longer sufficient.

The primary limiting factor is the quadratic relationship between current and resistive loss. IEC 62196 limits allowable terminal temperature rise to 50 K maximum, a binding constraint even before conventional hardware reaches megawatt-class current levels.

Thermal stress also drives mechanical and reliability concerns. Larger conductors and cooling structures increase mechanical loads, while higher normal forces and frequent depot mating cycles accelerate contact wear. Moisture, dust, or road grime can raise contact resistance, creating localized heating that accelerates further degradation. For cable assemblies, such constraints first appear as a thermal management problem.

Cable thermal management and liquid cooling

Passive conduction and natural convection reach practical limits at sustained currents above approximately 500 A. Increasing conductor cross-section to control heat at MCS current levels produces cables too heavy, thick, and stiff for manual handling. Liquid cooling shifts the design approach from larger copper to active thermal management.

Liquid-cooled cable assemblies route a water-glycol mixture or dielectric fluid through internal channels near the conductors and into the connector body at the dc contact terminations. Removing heat near the conductor allows a smaller copper cross-section to carry higher continuous current within specified temperature limits.

As shown in Figure 1, liquid-cooled charging connector assemblies integrate cooling tubes, dc contacts with embedded temperature sensors, power wires with wire-temperature sensors, and leakage detection within a single plug assembly.

Figure 1. Cutaway view of a liquid-cooled CCS-type charging connector showing cooling tubes, internal chiller unit, dc contacts with temperature sensors, power wires, and leakage sensor, illustrating the active thermal management architecture that MCS-class designs extend to kiloampere-level operation. (Image: EV Engineering)

This architecture adds pumps, seals, quick-disconnects, hoses, heat exchangers, and sensors, each a potential failure mode. Coolant channel geometry and flow rate also affect temperature distribution. Poor channel placement, insufficient flow, or partial blockages can create localized hot spots even when nominal flow appears adequate.

Outdoor depot operation adds freeze protection, corrosion resistance, and repeated bending and vibration requirements. Pressure and flow sensors integrated into the charger control loop can detect blockages or leaks, allowing current derating or shutdown before cable or connector thermal limits are exceeded. At MCS current levels, cable reliability depends on coolant integrity, copper ampacity, and the mechanical loads transferred into the connector.

Connector durability and mechanical loads

MCS connectors must carry kiloampere-level currents through larger contact areas and more robust insulator structures than Combined Charging System (CCS) or North American Charging Standard (NACS) designs require. The resulting plug assemblies are heavier and bulkier, yet MCS is defined for manual operation by drivers rather than robotic systems.

As shown in Figure 2, MCS connector geometry separates high-current dc contacts from communication, identification, and protective-earth pins within the plug interface.

Figure 2. MCS connector pin assignments include dc+, dc-, protective earth, communication, identification, and control contacts within a manually operated plug interface. (Image: CharIN)

Heavier connectors and stiffer cables generate higher bending moments at the vehicle inlet, especially when the assembly hangs or pulls at an angle.

Latches, receptacle reinforcement, and enclosure mounting must handle these loads while preventing misalignment that degrades contact engagement. Housings must resist impact, kicks, and vehicle strikes without adding mass that increases handling force or reduces reach.

High-utilization truck and bus depots can cycle connectors many times per day, and standards require qualification over thousands of mating cycles. At MCS current levels, any wear that raises contact resistance creates localized heating, accelerating spring-contact annealing, contact-surface oxidation, and contact-geometry deformation.

Outdoor depot environments add moisture, road grime, dust, and temperature extremes that compromise seals and damage housings. Once mechanical integrity degrades, designers have less margin to maintain low contact resistance and adequate insulation clearance at 1,250 V dc.

At MCS currents, contact resistance management requires micro-ohm stability rather than the low-milliohm targets sufficient for light-duty dc fast charging. A 100 µΩ contact path dissipates 22.5 W at 500 A, 225 W at 1,500 A, and approximately 900 W at 3,000 A. Any increase from wear, contamination, or spring relaxation raises contact temperature, accelerating oxidation, spring annealing, and further resistance drift.

Multi-finger and multi-point geometries distribute current across many parallel asperity contacts, reducing local current density and sensitivity to the loss of individual contact spots. Contact force must remain high enough to maintain real contact area but low enough to limit mechanical wear and insertion force. Spring alloys with high elastic limits and controlled stress levels help minimize plastic deformation and creep at elevated temperatures.

Surface engineering controls resistance drift over service life. Silver plating provides low initial resistance, high thermal conductivity, and more stable oxide behavior than copper or tin, while controlled plating thickness and porosity help prevent base-metal exposure. Fretting under vibration and thermal cycling disrupts protective films and generates debris that increases resistance. Lubricants, surface texturing, and environmental sealing reduce fretting rates.

Temperature sensors near contact terminations, typically negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistors or resistance temperature detectors (RTDs), feed charger firmware that derates or interrupts current when contact temperatures exceed defined thresholds. Even so, electrical protection still depends on a cable assembly that operators can position and mate reliably.

Handling requirements and long-term reliability

MCS cable assemblies must balance high current capacity with manual handling. Large conductors, thick insulation, and coolant hoses add mass, stiffness, and minimum bend radius constraints. Cold weather further reduces flexibility as polymers stiffen, yet the assembly must remain maneuverable by a gloved driver without excessive strain or mating misalignment.

Overhead booms, retractors, or pedestal-mounted cable supports can offload cable weight at depot installations, reducing repetitive strain on operators and cable terminations. Grip geometry, center of mass, and latch design must also support reliable operation without twisting or pulling motions that create fatigue loads at cable terminations and contact interfaces.

These handling constraints directly affect long-term reliability. Commercial vehicles that charge multiple times per day subject cables, connectors, and cooling systems to thermal cycling that drives conductor and crimp-joint fatigue, elastomeric seal aging, and insulation degradation.

A loose crimp, partial coolant blockage, or dropped connector may not cause immediate failure, yet each can increase resistance or create localized heating that appears only under full MCS current.

To track micro-ohm stability throughout service life, manufacturers integrate temperature sensors, cooling-loop diagnostics, and predictive maintenance analytics into MCS cable and connector systems. This continuous visibility helps identify resistance drift, cooling degradation, and connector wear before they compromise high-current charging operation.

Summary

Megawatt charging pushes cables and connectors beyond the design assumptions of light-duty dc fast-charging hardware. Higher current levels turn micro-ohm resistance into a thermal and reliability constraint, while liquid cooling adds the fluidic complexity needed to keep cable dimensions manageable.

Connector durability, handling, and depot duty cycles connect mechanical design directly to electrical performance. Long-term reliability depends on maintaining low contact resistance, controlled coolant flow, stable contact force, and continuous thermal monitoring throughout cable and connector service life.

References

Related EEWorld Online content