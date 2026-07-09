DDR5 chipset supports RDIMMs up to 9600 MT/s

Rambus has introduced its DDR5 9600 Server RDIMM chipset for next-generation CPU-based server platforms, supporting RDIMMs at up to 9600 MT/s through the company’s 6th Generation Registering Clock Driver (RCD06), which Rambus said provides 20% more bandwidth than the prior generation. The chipset also includes the PMIC5030 power management IC, an SPD Hub with integrated temperature sensor and dedicated temperature sensor ICs to support power delivery, telemetry, configuration and thermal monitoring. Rambus said the chipset is intended for agentic AI, HPC and other data-intensive workloads that require higher memory bandwidth, larger capacity and reliable operation at high data rates.