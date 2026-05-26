Wide-temperature 10GbE modules target harsh edge deployments

Innodisk has announced its high-speed 10GbE LAN series, a portfolio of M.2 2242, M.2 2280 and low-profile PCIe networking modules for edge AI systems that need higher throughput and lower latency than 1GbE can provide. Built on Intel E610/X710 Ethernet controllers, the series supports DPDK, PTP and SR-IOV for real-time packet processing, time synchronization and better resource utilization in applications such as inference, AGV and AMR coordination, smart factory vision and NVR surveillance. Selected models support operation from -40°C to 85°C, while the daughterboard architecture and shielding cables help simplify integration in space-constrained embedded designs. The lineup includes dual-port 10GbE and M.2-based SFP+ options, giving developers flexibility for copper or fiber connectivity without major system redesign.