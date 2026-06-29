Spectrum Control has introduced the Weinschel™ 8401-16E 16×16 Butler Matrix, a passive beamforming network for MIMO systems and wireless test applications across 2.4 GHz to 7.125 GHz. The 16-input, 16-output architecture generates fixed orthogonal beams without active phase shifters, supporting repeatable beamforming, multi-channel validation and simulated OTA testing for Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7 and other high-channel-count RF systems. Designed for test and measurement, radar and EW/SIGINT environments, the unit helps engineers evaluate throughput, beam selection, MU-MIMO behavior and interference under controlled spatial conditions.