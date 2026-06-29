Release 20: Evolving 5G-Advanced while preparing the groundwork for 6G

By Ghyslain Pelletier, Head of Radio Access and Senior Director of Wireless Standards at InterDigital

5G deployment continues its ascendancy worldwide, while attention is increasingly being given to the technologies that will profoundly shape the next generation of connectivity. From the vantage point of early 2026, we can predict that commercial 6G networks will be several years in the making; however, the groundwork is already progressing. Operators, analysts, and technology vendors are already weighing up future spectrum requirements, with many anticipating that bands such as 4.5 GHz, 6 GHz, and 7 GHz will be instrumental in supporting the bandwidth demands of 6G.

Simultaneously, the standards process determining how these future networks operate is working behind the scenes to define the necessary specifications and create the blueprint that will guide the industry toward 6G. A key milestone in Prague outlined the scope of Release 20 (Rel-20), a critical step in two contemporaneous roadmaps: continuing the evolution of 5G-Advanced, while initiating the first coordinated study work that will underwrite the design of 6G.

A marathon, not a sprint: sustaining 5G-Advanced

While the recent wave of headlines surrounding 6G captures the imagination of the industry for now, behind the scenes, operators remain steadfast in their commitment to unlocking the value of 5G networks. One key objective of Release 20 is the further development of 5G-Advanced, specifically practical enhancements that support deployment needs and new service opportunities in the field.

Several priorities are geared toward improving radio performance and efficiency. These include furthering the development of advanced multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) techniques to increase both coverage and capacity, and enhancements to reference signal mechanisms in support of channel measurements. Reducing overhead for channel state information signals, particularly in systems with large antenna arrays, is also a primary objective. Another area for development is to enable nascent traffic patterns driven by immersive and intelligent applications. Extended Reality (XR) and mobile AI services are among the emerging technologies that generate dynamic, irregular data flows that adversely affect existing uplink mechanisms. Examining enhancements to uplink performance and scheduling at the service of real-time, interactive applications is a core tenet of Release 20.

Meanwhile, AI and machine learning are also moving closer to the air interface itself. The release includes foundational principles to support AI/ML-enabled techniques such as channel state information compression and AI-assisted mobility optimisation, alongside frameworks for model training and deployment across network and device environments.

Non-terrestrial connectivity is also addressed: study work examines methods for improving terminal positioning and resilience in satellite-supported networks, including approaches that reduce dependence on external positioning systems. At the same time, exploration of integrated sensing and communications (ISAC) is an ongoing focus, with research addressing how wireless networks could support environmental sensing capabilities in addition to connectivity.

And at the core network level, potential enhancements are being evaluated to prepare the architecture for future generations. One example within this workstream includes improved mechanisms for data collection from devices and support for AI‑driven functionality that could influence 5G evolution and upcoming 6G systems.

“Release 20 shows that the industry can consolidate the gains of 5G‑Advanced while preparing the groundwork for 6G.” Ghyslain Pelletier

The first wave of 6G study work

In addition to these enhancements, Release 20 represents an official launchpad for coordinated 6G study items within 3GPP. These initial investigations are intended to define the architecture, protocols, and enabling technologies that will have a profound influence on the next generation of mobile networks. And a perennial challenge within the debate is the tension between technological ambition versus operational efficiency. As networks become more advanced, complex, and resource-intensive, bringing down the total cost of ownership (TCO) for operators, from capital expenditures to operational costs, is a core design objective for 6G.

One area of particular interest for development relates to a single, scalable air interface. Where previously 5G introduced highly flexible configurations in support of diverse use cases, 6G is intended to simplify deployment while maintaining versatility. A unified radio design presents the advantage of greater economies of scale for devices, streamlined network implementations, and accelerated standalone deployments.

Spectrum strategy is also a prime consideration. Industry consensus suggests that 6G deployments may span a broad range of frequencies, from existing 5G bands below 7 GHz to millimetre-wave frequencies already used in 5G. Additionally, new upper mid-band spectrum, most commonly referred to as FR3 which spans 7-24 GHz approximately, is being mooted to deliver higher capacity and performance.

Multi-RAT spectrum sharing would also make it possible for 6G and 5G systems to run contemporaneously in the same frequency bands, allowing operators to deploy 6G capabilities without impacting existing services.

Into the specification phase

Release 20 is a key milestone in the evolution toward 6G. Given that study items are currently in flight across 3GPP working groups, the telecoms ecosystem is very much in the analytical phase: testing assumptions, refining architectural options, and establishing baselines that will profoundly influence the next generation of wireless systems.

The outcomes of this work will also greatly inform Release 21, which is expected to run from early 2028 to mid-2029 and is widely anticipated to mark the shift from exploration to specification. The objective of Release 20 is to interrogate what is possible; now Release 21 will put in place the mechanisms for how it will work in practice. At this stage, the initial normative specification for 6G will be defined, for instance, the protocols, interfaces, and system behaviours that prospective devices and future networks will implement in the years to come. Effectively, Release 21 is the turning point where 6G becomes real.

In a standards-driven landscape defined by diverse global priorities, the coordinated effort behind Release 20 helps ensure that the next phase of development is grounded in technically robust, economically viable requirements that align with long-term service ambitions. At the same time, the dual-track momentum behind 5G-Advanced and its architectural evolution into 6G is maintained.

On the wireless ecosystem front, Release 20 acts as the bridge linking two eras: firmly establishing the maturity of 5G while laying the initial groundwork to facilitate the new generation. With more precise design principles in mind, the goal is to learn the lessons of large-scale 5G deployments while working towards the joint realisation of efficiency, simplicity, and a raft of new service opportunities, all of which will serve as a useful blueprint for 6G.

Fundamentally, Release 21 will build on the outcomes of the ongoing Release 20 study work, advancing the first tangible specifications of a new generation and beginning to transform the 6G vision into a deployable reality.

The 6G horizon

Release 20 shows that the industry can consolidate the gains of 5G‑Advanced while preparing the groundwork for 6G. The early study work, now gathering pace, will define the technologies, interfaces, and performance expectations that the networks of tomorrow will rely on. The advent of Release 21 marks the transition from exploration to specification, evolving research into meaningful standards. As a result, 6G will be firmly grounded in robust technical foundations, operational efficiency, and — most importantly — a clear, logical roadmap for deployment.

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