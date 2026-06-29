Dual-channel RF SiPs target mmWave conversion

Spectrum Control has introduced the SCi Blocks™ family of dual-channel block converter RF+ SiPs for high-channel-density RF and microwave systems. Available as a downconverter, upconverter or transceiver, the devices support 18 GHz to 26 GHz and 26 GHz to 40 GHz operation, include RF conversion, filtering, gain control, power regulation, RF detection and temperature monitoring, and provide 26 dB digital gain control in 0.5 dB steps with 300 ns attenuator settling and 1 µs band-select switching. Designed for applications such as EW/SIGINT, radar, aerospace and defense and test systems, the 30 mm² surface-mount packages help reduce board space, discrete component count and integration effort.