2300 V SiC modules target grid infrastructure

Navitas Semiconductor has introduced the G4H08MT23GB4 2300 V full-bridge SiC power module family in the SiCPAK™ form factor, with an 8 mΩ RDS(ON), an aluminum nitride active-metal-braze substrate and isolation above 5 kV. The modules use fourth-generation GeneSiC™ Trench-Assisted Planar™ architecture for solid-state transformers, grid-scale battery energy storage systems, solar inverters and EV megawatt charging infrastructure, with optional high-current press-fit pins and pre-applied thermal interface material.