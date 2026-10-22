/

/

/

/

ASK EEWORLD'S AI ANYTHING: POWERED BY ENGINEERS FOR ENGINEERS
Power Electronic Tips

2300 V SiC modules target grid infrastructure

//

Share

Bookmark

Navitas Semiconductor has introduced the G4H08MT23GB4 2300 V full-bridge SiC power module family in the SiCPAK™ form factor, with an 8 mΩ RDS(ON), an aluminum nitride active-metal-braze substrate and isolation above 5 kV. The modules use fourth-generation GeneSiC™ Trench-Assisted Planar™ architecture for solid-state transformers, grid-scale battery energy storage systems, solar inverters and EV megawatt charging infrastructure, with optional high-current press-fit pins and pre-applied thermal interface material.

Leave a Reply

// Follow Author

Puja Mitra

// EEWorld Newsletter

Subscribe

// Categories

// Tagged With

// Related Articles

// Become a Member