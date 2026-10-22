Y1 capacitors support 500 V AC EMI suppression

TDK Corporation has introduced the B3201*A5/B5/C5 series of Y1 safety capacitors for line-to-ground EMI suppression in automotive and industrial applications, with 500 V AC and up to 1,500 V DC ratings, capacitance values from 0.47 to 33 nF and operation up to +125 °C with derating. The metallized polypropylene capacitors comply with AEC-Q200 Rev. E, support through-hole mounting and are available with 15 mm or 22.5 mm lead spacing for applications including xEV power electronics, on-board chargers, industrial drives, renewable energy converters and energy storage systems.