35-pin bus connectors simplify unmanned system design

Samtec, Inc. has introduced the UxV/35-FleXYZ™ ESQT series, a durable interconnect system for small unmanned craft that supports the UXV/35™ standard from the RMS Consortium. Built on a 2 mm grid with 9-pin and 8-pin connectors in long-pin and short-pin versions, the parts stack and nest to form a vertical 35-pin bus that can adapt to different board sizes and configurations for flight control, power distribution, ESC and communications modules. The connectors are intended for UGV, USV and UAV designs and provide a keyed assembly approach with an 8-pin guide connector to help simplify integration and reduce wiring.