UWB chip combines ranging and presence detection

Infineon Technologies AG has introduced the AIROC™ UWB TSL100, a first-generation ultra-wideband product family for precise positioning and smart presence detection in automotive, consumer and industrial applications. The family includes the automotive-grade TSL111A and the TSL111C for consumer and industrial designs, combining ranging and sensing in one device to support secured vehicle access, in-cabin presence detection, access control, asset tracking, collision avoidance and indoor navigation while reducing system complexity. The devices support standards including IEEE 802.15.4ab readiness, CCC, Aliro and FiRa, and are designed for low power operation with key fob battery life of more than two years in CCC ranging schemes and a low-power mode that cuts current consumption by more than 50%.